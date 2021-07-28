MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$67.86 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$28.27 and a 12-month high of C$70.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.35.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.3759988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
