Murphy USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,507% compared to the typical volume of 30 call options.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.78. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.