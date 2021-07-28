Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.01). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $8,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

