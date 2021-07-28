Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

