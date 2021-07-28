Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $170,018.29

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $170,018.29 and approximately $5,864.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,390,122 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

