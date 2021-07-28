National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.61. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 88,843 shares traded.

NABZY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 113.16%.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

