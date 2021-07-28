Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 6,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 438,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTCO. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.71 million. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,626,000 after buying an additional 2,034,430 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 1,339,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

