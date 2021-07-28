Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Financial Contrast

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wetouch Technology alerts:

89.6% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Navient 23.47% 35.17% 0.95%

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.81, indicating that its share price is 281% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wetouch Technology and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 4 3 1 2.63

Navient has a consensus target price of $17.56, suggesting a potential downside of 14.37%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $3.73 billion 0.99 $412.00 million $3.24 6.33

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Navient beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also owns, originates, and acquires private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and departments of public health; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.