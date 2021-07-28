Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

