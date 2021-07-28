Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.93 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%.
Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
