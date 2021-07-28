NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

