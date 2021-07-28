NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.90 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $915.47 million and approximately $42.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00210538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00032175 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,003,695 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

