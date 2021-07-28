Needham & Company LLC Increases Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $120.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

SSTK stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Shutterstock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Shutterstock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

