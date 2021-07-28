NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 84,410 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.