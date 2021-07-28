NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. 210,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

