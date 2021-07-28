Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $407.43 million and $22.03 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,253,915 coins and its circulating supply is 408,253,338 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

