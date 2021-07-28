Neutron Hits Market Capitalization of $160,670.25 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $160,670.25 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

