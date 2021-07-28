Newmont Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.8% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 117,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.