NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,142.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.60 or 0.01269466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00070457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001415 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016588 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002396 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

