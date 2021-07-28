NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners posted loss per unit for the second quarter. Further, its revenues missed expectations. The firm is poised to benefit from its decision to sell the Canadian portfolio, acquire domestic assets and focus on organic projects, which in turn will assist it to expand domestic renewable operations. The firm’s eight natural gas pipelines are likely to gain from an increase in natural gas production. To enhance financial flexibility, it completed a few financings agreement to secure funds for acquisition. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes.”

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.