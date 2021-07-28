Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

