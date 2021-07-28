Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 4,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
