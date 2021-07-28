Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) were down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 4,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 179,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

