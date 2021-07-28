Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up to $23.12

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $24.68. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 3,209 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 974,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 63,580 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

