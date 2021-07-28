NIX Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $75,195.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,865.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.35 or 0.05752749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.55 or 0.01295743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00126501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.60 or 0.00570918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00338977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

