noob.finance ($NOOB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186.00

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $30,506.71 and $186.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, noob.finance has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Coin Trading

