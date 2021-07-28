North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 1,002,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,950,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of USMJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 32,810,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,189,938. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About North American Cannabis
