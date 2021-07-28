Northern Trust Corp Buys 61,739 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE BW opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

