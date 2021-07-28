Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $32,337.47. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

