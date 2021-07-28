Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fathom were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

FTHM stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $388.22 million and a P/E ratio of -77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $136,329.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

