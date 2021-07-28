Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $658,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

