Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.05 million, a P/E ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

