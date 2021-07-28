Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

