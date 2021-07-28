Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.60. Northland Power shares last traded at C$43.30, with a volume of 458,225 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

