Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 40,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

