Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

NYSE:NWN opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

