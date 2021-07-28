NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 290,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $494,470. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

