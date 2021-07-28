NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.430-$3.580 EPS.

NWE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $494,470. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

