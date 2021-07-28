NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.24 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 152,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

