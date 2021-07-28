NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.756-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 2,995,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

