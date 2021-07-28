NULS (NULS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.88 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00101172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00122166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.69 or 0.99458943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00786729 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

