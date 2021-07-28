Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 25,675 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $33,786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

