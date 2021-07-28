Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 79,422 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Westlake Chemical worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,517,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 162,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

WLK stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

