Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 15.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hecla Mining news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

