Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.83.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 price target (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.