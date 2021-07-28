Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Big Lots worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

