Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,959 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of NextGen Healthcare worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

