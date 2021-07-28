Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JCE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 113.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

