Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 811.2% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, an increase of 811.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000.

NYSE:JFR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

