Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 109.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 255,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 23,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.