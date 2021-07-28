Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

