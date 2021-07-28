NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR traded down $35.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,070.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,760.25 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,868.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.